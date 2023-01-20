Stephen Colbert asks to be Jacinda Ardern's flower girl in tribute

Jacinda Ardern speaks on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. (Source: CBS / The Late Show with Stephen Colbert)

Stephen Colbert has paid tribute to his ride from the airport, Jacinda Ardern, following her resignation announcement.

The American talk show praised the outgoing Prime Minister, talking about her achievements in office and even asking to be her flower girl.

When talking about Ardern’s pledge to "finally get married" to her fiancé Clark Gayford, he said: "Clark, you better say yes."

"I am saving the date; put me down for fish because you two have found your Flowergirl," he said while throwing flower petals at the camera.

ADVERTISEMENT

Colbert is a well-known fan and friend of Ardern; when he travelled to New Zealand, he was picked up by her at Auckland airport, and they shared a BBQ with Clarke Gayford and Lorde.

Ardern has also been a guest on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert a number of times.

He went on to say that her resignation is remarkable - compared with how other politicians like Boris Johnson left office.

"She's leaving because it's the right thing to do? She didn't lose an election or steal classified documents? Or have a Boris Johnson sex party?" He joked.

"This ends a remarkable run for Jacinda Ardern," the Late Show host said.

He closed by asking her to move to the US and run for president

ADVERTISEMENT

"Please… rest up because we need you to come to America in 2024."