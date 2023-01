Person charged following serious incident in Remuera

The police cordon on Orakei Rd. (Source: 1News)

A person has been charged following an alleged stabbing in Auckland's Remuera on Thursday afternoon.

Police and St John were called to Ōrākei Rd around 1.10pm after a person sustained critical injuries.

A 30-year-old female is due to appear in Auckland District Court today and is charged with wounding and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

The victim is in hospital and in a stable condition.