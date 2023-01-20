'Full of love' - Chrissy Teigen shares first snap of newborn

10 mins ago
|
1News
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's newborn daughter Esti Maxine Stephens with her siblings, Luna and Miles.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's newborn daughter Esti Maxine Stephens with her siblings, Luna and Miles. (Source: Instagram)

Television personality Chrissy Teigen has shared her first photograph of her newborn daughter with her husband, singer John Legend.

The 37-year-old model shared a photo of the baby girl with six-year-old Luna and four-year-old Miles.

It comes after she revealed the couple had a miscarriage in October 2020.

In the photograph, posted to Instagram today, newborn Esti can be seen being held by her loving older siblings.

"She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier," the Lip Sync Battle star wrote.

"Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss.

"Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X"

EntertainmentNorth America

SHARE

Latest

Popular

10 mins ago

'Full of love' - Chrissy Teigen shares first snap of newborn

'Full of love' - Chrissy Teigen shares first snap of newborn

23 mins ago

Work resumes to extinguish out of control fire near Queenstown

0:21

Work resumes to extinguish out of control fire near Queenstown

27 mins ago

Labour confronts life without Ardern after shock resignation

3:28

Labour confronts life without Ardern after shock resignation

32 mins ago

Prince Harry's memoir Spare sells 3.2m copies in first week

Prince Harry's memoir Spare sells 3.2m copies in first week

53 mins ago

Biden, Hillary Clinton praise Ardern: 'A true stateswoman'

Biden, Hillary Clinton praise Ardern: 'A true stateswoman'

10:59am

How to live sustainably without losing quality of life

Sponsored by EECA

How to live sustainably without losing quality of life
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Rapper Flo Rida awarded $128m for breach of contract

Kim Kardashian buys necklace worn by Princess Diana

Jeremy Renner out of hospital after snow plough accident

Family of Bianca Censori happy about Kanye West marriage