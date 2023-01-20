'Full of love' - Chrissy Teigen shares first snap of newborn

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's newborn daughter Esti Maxine Stephens with her siblings, Luna and Miles. (Source: Instagram)

Television personality Chrissy Teigen has shared her first photograph of her newborn daughter with her husband, singer John Legend.

The 37-year-old model shared a photo of the baby girl with six-year-old Luna and four-year-old Miles.

It comes after she revealed the couple had a miscarriage in October 2020.

In the photograph, posted to Instagram today, newborn Esti can be seen being held by her loving older siblings.

"She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier," the Lip Sync Battle star wrote.

"Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss.

"Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X"