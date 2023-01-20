Christchurch cops impound 9 cars over burnouts, skids

35 mins ago
|
1News
Nine vehicles have been impounded by police since September in Governors Bay, Christchurch.

It follows reports from the community about people doing burnouts and skids in the area.

The drivers and owners of the vehicles have been prosecuted for sustained loss of traction and failing to give information to police.

A police spokesperson says this is a clear sign that antisocial behaviour by drivers will not be tolerated and they are actively looking for other vehicles.

"The number of prosecutions sends a clear message that anti-social driving will not be tolerated and we will continue to monitor, investigate and hold offenders to account."

Police thanked Governors Bay residents for their help in identifying offending drivers.

"We thank locals for their help which has allowed police to obtain sufficient evidence to impound and green sticker these vehicles."

Police say they are searching for several other vehicles that have been reported for antisocial behaviour in the area.

