Chris Wood shifts Premier League clubs on loan deal

3:36pm
|
1News
Chris Wood takes a penalty against Wolverhampton in the Premier League for Newcastle.

Chris Wood takes a penalty against Wolverhampton in the Premier League for Newcastle. (Source: Associated Press)

Chris Wood is changing Premier League clubs with the All Whites striker heading to Nottingham Forest on a loan deal for the remainder of the current season.

Wood and his current club, fourth-placed Newcastle, agreed on the deal which could see him suit up for 13th placed Forest as early as this weekend against Bournemouth, pending a medical examination.

Part of the deal allows for the shift to become permanent if certain conditions are met by Forest.

Wood played a crucial role in Newcastle's relegation battle last year after he joined them from Burnley a year ago but this season but with new ownership from Saudi Arabia pumping money into improving the roster, has been handed just four starts for the Magpies this season.

It's the latest move by Forest boss Steve Cooper to add reinforcements to his squad in the January transfer window despite their influx of players just last year when they brought in a British record of 22 new signings following their Premier League promotion.

However the signings have yet to make an impact with Forest netting just 15 goals in 19 games - the second lowest in the lead with only Wolves performing worse.

