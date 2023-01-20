Alec Baldwin vows to 'fight' involuntary manslaughter charge

Alec Baldwin pictured in 2019. (Source: Associated Press)

Alec Baldwin is determined to "fight" his involuntary manslaughter charge.

Prosecutors in Santa Fe, New Mexico have announced that the 64-year-old actor will be prosecuted in connection with the death of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was killed when a prop gun went off on the set of Rust in October 2021 - but Baldwin has now promised to fight the allegations.

His attorney, Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel, said in a statement to PEOPLE: "This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins' tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice. Mr Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun - or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds."

Baldwin has always denied any wrongdoing, and he's determined to clear his name.

His attorney added: "We will fight these charges, and we will win."

Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film's head armorer, are facing the same charge and they will both face a maximum of five years in prison if they are found guilty.

Mary Carmack-Altwies, Santa Fe's District Attorney, has already confirmed that the charges will be filed by the end of January.

She said in a statement: "Actor and producer Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

"After a thorough review of the evidence ... I have determined that there is sufficient evidence.

"On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice."

Elsewhere, Dave Halls, the assistant director, has already agreed a plea deal on the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon. He will receive six months probation and a suspended prison sentence.