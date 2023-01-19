Wales latest to create pay parity for football teams

Associated Press
Players for Wales’ men and women senior teams will get the same money for the first time under the terms of a new equal pay agreement.

The deal was announced this morning by the Football Association of Wales (FAW) and starts immediately. It covers the period up to and including the 2026 World Cup and the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

England’s senior players — men and women — have been paid the same match fee for representing their country since January 2020, while Ireland agreed a similar deal in August 2021.

“As part of the FAW’s strive towards equality, we are now proud to announce that together, our men’s and women’s teams have agreed to an equal pay structure for future international matches," a joint statement released by Wales men and women teams said.

"We hope that this will allow future generations of boys and girls to see that there is equality across Welsh international football, which is important for society as a whole.”

New Zealand Football introduced equal pay in 2018 after settling a new collective bargaining agreement which focused on pay parity, equal prizemoney, equal rights for image use and parity across travel while representing New Zealand.

