One hospitalised after 'serious incident' in Auckland's Remuera

One person has been hospitalised after a "serious incident" in Auckland's Remuera.

The incident occurred on Orakei Road around 1.10pm where one person sustained "critical injuries". They have been transported to hospital.

A police cordon has been set up at the scene, and police are advising people to avoid the area.

Police inquiries are underway and are still in their early stages.