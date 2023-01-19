Nick Cummins ready for bruises and banter at T20 Black Clash

Some of the biggest names in cricket and rugby have arrived in Christchurch for the annual T20 Black Clash.

New to the line up in 2023 is Team Cricket wildcard and former Wallabies wing Nick Cummins - commonly known as the Honey Badger.

"It's rather daunting - lucky I've got pros to lead me in the right direction or astray, either way is fine," said Cummins.

Cummins is no stranger to backyard cricket having played it regularly with the family growing up, though never competitively or with a hard ball.

"I always looked up to (Adam) Gilchrist, he was the man and Healey - both wicketkeepers, but I always loved them," he said.

When asked if he was more of a batsman or a bowler, the 35-year-old joked he still wasn't quite sure.

"I've done a couple of each.. yeah, I'm pretty average."

Cummins faced the first deliveries from Chris Martin in a friendly BYC session this afternoon, only to walk away with another bruise - hitting his own leg with the bat rather than the ball.

"At the end of day, it'll be an awesome day, a lot of the blokes I'm playing against I've already played against in the rugby field, so it'll be awesome to be part of it and give them a bit of trash," said Cummins.

The T20 Black Clash will be broadcast live on TVNZ1 and TVNZ+ from 630pm tomorrow night.