Dean Barker back on the water chasing sailing silverware

Dean Barker knows all the ins-and-outs of sailing and has the credentials to prove it but being in a boat on his own proposes a long-forgotten challenge – one he hasn't faced in almost 30 years.

The former America's Cup sailor is out to test himself at the Laser National Championships on Auckland's North Shore this week in the Master’s division although the last time he sailed such a boat was at the 1993 World Championships in Takapuna.

But the 49-year-old was lured back into racing at his local club, Murrays Bay, by 10-time World Masters Champion Scott Leith.

“To have the event here at Murrays Bay Sailing Club, I was going to be down here helping out anyway so when Scott sort of suggested I jump in a boat and go out and have a bit of fun, it didn't take a lot of convincing,” Barker told 1News.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So yeah, here we are.”

Barker had only 30 minutes of preparation on the water before his return to the class but his opposition isn’t writing him off.

“He's a professional sailor,” Leith said.

“He's a nice size and shape for the boat still at 49-years-old – I think he's good to go.”

A new part-time role as advisor to Alinghi's America's Cup outfit has meant Barker has gained more time at home with family than he’s been used to, as well as more time at his local club.

“I've really enjoyed sort of having that time out just to spend with the family and things over the break and as things sort of ramp up into this year, it's good to do this and then see what comes later in the year,” he said.