'Sex noise' prank repeatedly interrupts live BBC broadcast

BBC Match of the Day hosts Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer reacting to the noise. (Source: BBC)

Viewers of the BBC's Match of the Day programme were shocked and amused when "sex noises" began to interrupt pre-match coverage of an FA Cup football game between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers this morning.

Presenters Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Danny Murphy attempted to soldier on as the audio clip repeatedly played in the studio.

The broadcasting giant have issued an apology for the incident: "We apologise to any viewers offended during the live coverage of the football this evening. We are investigating how this happened."

But viewers appear to have mostly taken a light-hearted view of the situation.

"Someone is in big trouble at the BBC," one Twitter user wrote, using a laughing emoji.

"This is football heritage if I've ever seen it," another said.

"Whoever is playing sex noises on BBC 1 is going to go down in history as the greatest human ever," a third wrote.

Even Lineker could laugh about the ordeal.

During the game's first half, he tweeted that he'd found the source of the noises.

Alongside a picture of a phone he said he'd found hidden on the set, Lineker wrote: "As sabotage goes it was quite amusing."

Later, alongside a screen grab of the incident dominating Twitter's trending page, he added: "Nothing to moan about, I guess."

YouTuber Daniel Jarvis, aka Jarvo69, aka BMWJarvo, has since claimed to be behind the incident.

Jarvis streamed the stunt live during the game, explaining he had taped a phone to part of the show's set and programmed the audio as its ringtone, so it played out whenever he called.

Focus on the match was also interrupted when the lights went out seventeen seconds in.

"Blew the budget on porn tonight," one person wrote in reply to BBC Sport's tweet acknowledging the outage.