Man found dead at central Auckland backpackers

Police at a property in Parnell, central Auckland. (Source: 1News)

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead at a backpackers in central Auckland last night.

Police were called to Lantana Lodge on St Georges Bay Rd, in Parnell, where a person was found dead.

"The death is being treated as unexplained at this stage and there will be a police presence in the area this morning," police said.

A manager of Lantana Lodge told 1News a man in his 70s had collapsed. He had reportedly been staying at the lodge for a year.