Man arrested after attempting to kidnap barista in US drive-thru

A man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to kidnap a barista by pulling her through the drive-thru window in Washington over the weekend.

Footage of the incident shows the man attempting to "drag the victim through the window using a looped zip tie device" in Auburn about 6.30am on Monday (local time), the Auburn Police Department said on Twitter yesterday.

During the seconds-long exchange, the woman can be seen fighting off the man, who then flees the scene in his vehicle.

UPDATE: After overwhelming support from the community, APD has arrested a suspect in this case. https://t.co/OG4z7a5m0T — Auburn WA Police Dept (@AuburnWAPolice) January 17, 2023

Local police today said a suspect had been arrested following "overwhelming support from the community".