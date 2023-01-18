Karaka Million enjoying strongest field 'in years'

It's got the potential to be a race for the ages; Unbeaten filly "Legarto" up against the equally impressive gelding "Wild Night" in a three-year-old Karaka Million Classic field that's got New Zealand horse racing fans on edge.

The Ken Kelso-trained Legarto and Te Akau's Wild Night are two of the most talked about horses in New Zealand thoroughbred racing and it’s not just the punters excited for the contest.

“It's the biggest raceday in New Zealand now and by quite a margin,” Te Akau trainer Mark Walker said.

“You wouldn't be human if you weren't a little bit nervous, but you can only do your job and get the horse ready,” Kelso added.

Legarto has wowed in similar fashion to her gun stablemate Levante, winning all five of her starts to date including a scintillating triumph in November's 1000 Guineas but Wild Night has been just as impressive, winning five on the bounce as well.

Throw in the likes of Prowess and Sacred Sotono and the Karaka Classic for three-year-olds is all on.

“It's not just a two horse race as everyone's trying to say,” Kelso said.

“There's probably three, maybe four horses out of this race that I think will be good enough to go to Australia and compete and do very well,” Walker added.

This morning Legarto and Wild Night got an up-close glimpse at what each other will offer on Saturday with a decent workout in Matamata.

Legarto’s jockey Ryan Elliot said the preparation has been stellar.

“Since last week she's really been stepping up her work and she's been showing us what she'll produce in a grand final.”