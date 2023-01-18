'Damaged' Victoria Park sees Auckland music festival moved

People dancing at a music festival (file picture).

People dancing at a music festival (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Organisers of Auckland's Gardens Music Festival faced a last minute scramble to relocate their event due to what they say is "damage" to Victoria Park.

The Fatboy Slim headlined festival will now take place at Auckland Domain on Sunday, January 29.

Promoters Endeavour Live also this morning announced the full list of acts who will be joining the superstar UK DJ.

These are: US producer LP Giobbi, Australian hitmakers Peking Duk, Australian electronic music duo Set Mo, DJ and producer John Morales, with local support rounded from Dick Johnson and MissB.

It comes after a sodden Plane Sailing Festival was held at Auckland CBD's Victoria Park only weeks ago on January 6.

Endeavour Live co-founder Kyle Bell confirmed that damage to Victoria Park was the reason behind the move.

"Due to damage caused to the grounds by a previous event, Gardens Music Festival will now take place at its new home - the iconic Auckland Domain, and we cannot wait to see everyone there."

Auckland Council has been contacted for comment.

