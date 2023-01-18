Black Caps lose spinner Sodhi for opening ODI against India

1:52pm
|
1News
Ish Sodhi celebrates a wicket during a T20 World Cup match against England in Brisbane last month.

Ish Sodhi celebrates a wicket during a T20 World Cup match against England in Brisbane last month. (Source: Photosport)

The Black Caps have suffered a late injury blow ahead of their opening ODI against India tonight with in-form spinner Ish Sodhi scratched from the contest due to an ankle injury.

Stand-in skipper Tom Latham confirmed this afternoon Sodhi was unavailable as he had yet to recover from the issue which also saw him spend time off the field during the Black Caps' ODI series-winner against Pakistan last week.

Sodhi was a strong contributor for the Black Caps in the series, taking 1-50 off his 10 overs in the third ODI and 2-38 from eight overs in the second ODI win. He was overlooked for selection in the first game.

Before that, Sodhi had also been in fine form with the red ball against Pakistan in their drawn Test series, leading the side in wickets with 13 scalps at an average of 25.15.

Sodhi's absence adds to already significant bowling issues for the Black Caps against India with Tim Southee rested for the series and non-contracted pacer Trent Boult absent due to his involvement in the ILT20 in the UAE. Adam Milne and Kyle Jamieson are also unavailable with injuries.

The Black Caps are also without regular white-ball captain Kane Williamson, who has joined Southee in returning to New Zealand to prepare for the upcoming Test series against England.

It means selectors may need to call upon Glenn Phillips for use of his part-time off-spin with Mitchell Santner the only other spinner left in the squad.

