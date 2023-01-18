5 suspected stolen sheep found in vehicle in Ashburton

Ear markings on the suspected stolen sheep. (Source: Supplied)

Five sheep, suspected to have been stolen, were found in a vehicle on the outskirts of Ashburton in poor condition, police say.

They are asking if anyone can identify the ear markings in the photos of the sheep to help return them to their rightful owner.

(Source: Supplied)

They vehicle they were found in was on the corner of Cochranes Rd and Elgin Rd around 4am today.

The vehicle had earlier been seen in Tinwald, Ashburton but police say there is nothing to suggest it had also been stolen.

No sheep have been reported missing in the area but police are urging farmers check their stock and file a report if any are missing, saying they could have come from anywhere in the mid-South Canterbury area.