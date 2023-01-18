$23m Lotto jackpot: Customers urged to get tickets early

2:19pm
|
1News
Person buying a lotto ticket.

Person buying a lotto ticket. (Source: Lotto NZ)

Lotto is advising customers who want to buy a ticket for tonight's bumper $23 million jackpot to do so early.

On Saturday, customers spoke of issues on the MyLotto website, with some unable to purchase tickets to the $20 million draw for a period.

Services were eventually restored - and the problems didn't affect in-person sales or the draw itself.

Lotto NZ told 1News it was a software issue that caused the problem and it has put in place some changes ahead of tonight's draw.

It was expecting heavy traffic on the website as the draw approaches.

Read More

"Our teams are working hard to ensure everything runs smoothly, but we urge customers to buy their tickets early, rather than leaving it to the last minute," Lotto said.

The busiest times were between 5pm and 7.30pm, both in-store and online.

"However, if (online) traffic is very heavy, it’s possible customers who purchase tickets close to the draw may need to go into an online queue. We try our best to avoid this, but it is how we can ensure the site runs smoothly during high jackpots – when we have a big surge of people trying to buy tickets all at the same time."

Tonight's draw, which you can watch on TVNZ1 at 8.20pm, will see $23 million up for grabs in the Powerball draw, $1 million in first division and $1 million in Strike.

New Zealand

SHARE

Latest

Popular

14 mins ago

US paramedics killed man by strapping him face down - prosecutor

0:40

US paramedics killed man by strapping him face down - prosecutor

32 mins ago

1 person dead after tractor and car fire at Northland property

1 person dead after tractor and car fire at Northland property

36 mins ago

Eddie Jones: 'Plenty of time' to make Wallabies a RWC threat

Eddie Jones: 'Plenty of time' to make Wallabies a RWC threat

41 mins ago

5 treated after getting 'into difficulty' at beach near Whangamatā

5 treated after getting 'into difficulty' at beach near Whangamatā

49 mins ago

New research uncovers unique way echidnas beat the heat

New research uncovers unique way echidnas beat the heat

53 mins ago

'Get-rich-quick' scams blamed for rise in financial services complaints

'Get-rich-quick' scams blamed for rise in financial services complaints
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

1 person dead after tractor and car fire at Northland property

5 treated after getting 'into difficulty' at beach near Whangamatā

'Get-rich-quick' scams blamed for rise in financial services complaints

Video: Stolen car set ablaze in park on Auckland's North Shore