Kiribati fishermen missing for 6 days rescued by RNZAF

5:45pm
|
1News
The two fishermen.

The two fishermen. (Source: Supplied)

A crew from the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) has rescued two Kiribati fisherman who had been missing for six days.

The crew of an RNZAF P3K2 Orion were on their aircraft's final search and rescue mission when they spotted the two missing men floating in their dinghy.

It had been six days since the two fishermen left Kiribati and hadn't been seen since.

The Orion crew dropped a survival pack to the men, which included water, a radio, a torch and an activated personal locator to pinpoint their exact position.

Shortly after, the Kiribati search and rescue vessel MV Lady Guadalupe was dispatched to pick up the men.

Read More

The rescue comes after a multi-agency effort to try and find the fishers, including a US Coastguard C-130 and Maritime New Zealand's Rescue Coordination Centre.

The RNZAF aircraft was called in when the US Coastguard failed to find anything.

"To do this mission, finding two men on a tiny boat in a vast area of ocean, is certainly a fitting end to Orion’s search and rescue duties, and the crew is obviously thrilled with the result," said Group Captain Mike Cannon.

The mission is likely to be the last for the Orion, as RNZAF No. 5 squadron, who operate the aircraft, are set to hand over their duties in the region to the No. 40 squadron and their C-130 Hercules.

The Air Force’s fleet of Orions is set to be replaced by four Boeing P-8A Poseidons.

"Our Orion aircraft and the generations of people that have flown, maintained and supported them have certainly proved their worth over many years of service, conducting long-range maritime surveillance patrols in a range of theatres," group captain Cannon said.

New ZealandDefencePacific Islands

SHARE

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

Concern as NZ town's boil water notice in place for 28 years

2:28

Concern as NZ town's boil water notice in place for 28 years

16 mins ago

New lake caused by landslide to be monitored in Tairāwhiti

New lake caused by landslide to be monitored in Tairāwhiti

31 mins ago

Carlos Spencer's teenage son signs with All Blacks Sevens

2:10

Carlos Spencer's teenage son signs with All Blacks Sevens

33 mins ago

Business survey highlights 'increased risk' of recession

2:39

Business survey highlights 'increased risk' of recession

36 mins ago

Football Ferns vow to show spirit and fight against US

0:47

Football Ferns vow to show spirit and fight against US

49 mins ago

BREAKING

Passengers evacuated after fire on Auckland ferry

Passengers evacuated after fire on Auckland ferry
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

RSA struggling financially, trying to modernise

Thousands raised for funeral of mum who drowned in Cook Islands

Woman who drowned saving daughter in Cook Islands warmly remembered

Kiwi mother drowns in Cook Islands while saving daughter