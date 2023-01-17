Co-pilot on downed Nepal plane lost pilot husband in 2006 crash

21 mins ago
|
1News
Yeti Airlines pilot Anju Khatiwada.

Yeti Airlines pilot Anju Khatiwada. (Source: Facebook)

The co-pilot in an ill-fated flight which killed at least 69 people when it crashed into a gorge in Nepal on Sunday died 16 years after her pilot husband perished in a flight with the same carrier.

Anju Khatiwada was the co-pilot of the Yeti Airlines flight from Kathmandu to the resort town of Pokhara which crashed on Sunday (local time), killing at least 69 of the 72 people onboard.

The plane had been attempting to land in a newly-opened airport in the foothills of the Himalayas when it crashed into a 300m-deep gorge.

The 44-year-old joined Yeti Airlines as a pilot in 2010, four years after her husband Dipak Pokhrel was killed when the plane he was flying for the airline went down in Jumla District, Reuters reports.

Read More

"She got her pilot training with the money she got from the insurance after her husband's death," a spokesperson for Yeti Airlines said in a statement.

Khatiwada had more than 6400 hours of flying experience, the spokesperson said.

The flight data and voice recordings of the flight was retrieved from the wreckage on Monday (local time).

It's unknown at this stage what caused the crash.

WorldAccidentsAsia

SHARE

Latest

Popular

21 mins ago

Co-pilot on downed Nepal plane lost pilot husband in 2006 crash

2:48

Co-pilot on downed Nepal plane lost pilot husband in 2006 crash

26 mins ago

Brrrr: Kiwis win 10 golds at ice swimming champs

Brrrr: Kiwis win 10 golds at ice swimming champs

53 mins ago

'Not what we need': More heavy rain, gales on cards for Tairāwhiti

'Not what we need': More heavy rain, gales on cards for Tairāwhiti

56 mins ago

Rare native fish spotted in Wellington Harbour

Rare native fish spotted in Wellington Harbour

11:25am

Insurance giant fined $3.5m for false, misleading claims

Insurance giant fined $3.5m for false, misleading claims

11:20am

Man whose death sparked Napier homicide investigation named

Man whose death sparked Napier homicide investigation named
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Trial begins for Indonesian soccer crush that killed 135