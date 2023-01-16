Police seek information over Bay of Plenty gang shooting

A file image of a police officer.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Police are investigating the circumstances of a suspected gang shooting in Ōpōtiki on Saturday that left a man hospitalised.

The shooting occurred at 5pm on Saturday after what police understand was an altercation involving gang members. A man was found by emergency services with an gunshot wound to the leg.

He is currently in hospital and is in a stable condition.

Police are now working to establish the exact circumstances of the incident and “hold those responsible to account”.

Police believe the parties involved are known to each other and don’t believe there is an ongoing risk to the wider public.

“Police would like to hear from anyone with information about what happened or the parties involved,” a spokesperson said.

