Fleeing Hamilton driver rams police car, smashes into fence

49 mins ago
|
1News
A car which crashed into a fence while fleeing police in Hamilton. (Source: Supplied)

One person is in custody after allegedly ramming a police car before speeding away from officers in Hamilton this morning.

Police allege a driver failed to stop for staff on Forest Lake Rd after a potential gun sighting around 11.04am.

The vehicle rammed a police patrol car before fleeing the scene.

Police initiated a pursuit, before utilising a "tactical manoeuvre to bring the vehicle to a stop".

The vehicle then crashed into a fence on Brooklyn Rd, causing a minor fire.

No-one was injured.

Brooklyn Rd is currently blocked off and motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

