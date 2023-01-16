Five youths arrested in Hamilton over vehicle thefts

3:04pm
|
1News
A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Five youths have been arrested after allegedly stealing several cars and fleeing police in Hamilton during the early hours this morning.

The youths were located after a member of the public reported two vehicles acting suspiciously on Ōhaupō Road near Ōhaupō.

One of the vehicles, which police have confirmed was stolen, was discovered abandoned after it hit a barrier. Inside, police found hammers.

The group continued to flee in another suspected stolen vehicle.

The vehicle was spiked on Ōhaupō Road in Glenview - it continued on before stopping on Kahikatea Drive in Frankton shortly after.

Four youths were immediately taken into custody, while another attempted to escape but was quickly apprehended. A machete and a bag of coins were found in the car.

All five youths will appear on a range of charges in the Hamilton Youth Court today.

“Police are committed to ensuring that those responsible for crimes such as this will be held to account,” Detective Senior Sergeant Terri Wilson said.

New ZealandHamilton and WaikatoCrime and Justice

