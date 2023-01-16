Covid-19: Child among 57 deaths as case numbers drop further

A positive Covid-19 RAT test. (Source: istock.com)

Covid-19 community cases have continued to fall, with 19,215 new cases reported over the past week.

The numbers cover the week from Monday, January 9 to Sunday, January 15.

As at midnight on Sunday, there were 333 people in hospital with the virus.

Eight people were in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

Fifty-seven more people with the virus have died, including a child under 10. Another was aged between 10 and 19.

Of the 55 other deaths, two were in their 30s, three were in their 40s, seven were in their 50s, six were in their 60s, 14 were in their 70s, 16 were in their 80s and seven were aged over 90.

Thirty were men and 27 were women.

Nineteen were from the Auckland region, seven each were from Waikato and Canterbury, six were from Bay of Plenty, three each were from Northland, Hawke's Bay, MidCentral District and the Wellington region, two were from Lakes District, and one each were from Taranaki, Whanganui, Nelson Marlborough and Southern.

The number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, is 2437.

Last week's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (786), Auckland (6037), Waikato (1553), Bay of Plenty (1096), Lakes District (435), Hawke's Bay (761), MidCentral District (776), Whanganui (269), Taranaki (546), Tairāwhiti (426), Wairarapa (202), Capital and Coast (1221), Hutt Valley (532), Nelson Marlborough (835), Canterbury (2325), West Coast (107), South Canterbury (149) and Southern District (1122).

The location of 37 cases is unknown.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 2738. The seven-day rolling average of RAT results is 4440.