Bruce Willis poses with daughter amid health battle

3:01pm
|
1News
Bruce Willis with daughter.

Bruce Willis with daughter. (Source: Instagram)

Bruce Willis posed for a photo with his daughter as the actor continues to battle health issues.

The 67-year-old's daughter Tallulah posted an image hugging her dad on Instagram.

"High drama club ~~ life skills ~~ fingers crossed I eat a veggie this week LMAO," she captioned a series of images.

It comes as Willis last year announced he is battling the brain disorder Aphasia.

The condition impedes a person's ability to speak and write.

Willis' family said he would be stepping away from acting in light of the diagnosis.

Willis is best known for playing John McClane in the Die Hard films.

EntertainmentMoviesHealth

SHARE

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

Super Rugby Aupiki 'fresh challenge' for Sevens star

Super Rugby Aupiki 'fresh challenge' for Sevens star

13 mins ago

Family of Bianca Censori happy about Kanye West marriage

Family of Bianca Censori happy about Kanye West marriage

16 mins ago

Police seek information over Bay of Plenty gang shooting

Police seek information over Bay of Plenty gang shooting

27 mins ago

Sinkhole appears in Whangamatā, road closed

Sinkhole appears in Whangamatā, road closed

32 mins ago

1 hospitalised after road rage on Auckland motorway following crash

1 hospitalised after road rage on Auckland motorway following crash

33 mins ago

Family farewells mother who died in Sea World chopper crash

Family farewells mother who died in Sea World chopper crash
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Review: Turns out M3GAN is good, actually?

Michael Bay charged over killing of a pigeon

Actor Ezra Miller gets fine, probation after home break-in

Kevin Spacey denies 7 more sex offence charges in UK