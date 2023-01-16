Bruce Willis poses with daughter amid health battle

Bruce Willis with daughter. (Source: Instagram)

Bruce Willis posed for a photo with his daughter as the actor continues to battle health issues.

The 67-year-old's daughter Tallulah posted an image hugging her dad on Instagram.

"High drama club ~~ life skills ~~ fingers crossed I eat a veggie this week LMAO," she captioned a series of images.

It comes as Willis last year announced he is battling the brain disorder Aphasia.

The condition impedes a person's ability to speak and write.

Willis' family said he would be stepping away from acting in light of the diagnosis.

Willis is best known for playing John McClane in the Die Hard films.