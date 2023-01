3 charged after shots fired in South Waikato reserve

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Three men have been charged after shots were allegedly fired in a reserve in Kinleith, South Waikato, last night.

Police say they were called to the scene in the Jim Currie Reserve around 11.30pm.

A vehicle of interest was stopped by police, during which four firearms were found inside.

Four people were taken into custody.

Three men have since been charged with unlawfully possessing ammunition and unlawfully carrying/possessing a firearm.