Surfers urged to upskill to carry out rescues

They’re often in the right place, at the right time, to spot swimmers in danger.

Now a new programme, called Surfers Rescue 24/7 is rolling out at kiwi beaches, teaching surfers what to do in a rescue situation.

“Quite often the surfers are out there, dawn, dusk,” says Surf Life Saving Northern Region Lifesaving Operations Manager James Lea, “before the lifeguards are even on duty.”

It’s a programme that started in New South Wales, launched here by Surfing New Zealand, with support from Surf Life Saving NZ and New Zealand Search and Rescue.

Around 15 surfers were part of a workshop held at Bethells Beach that 1News went along to.

Many had been in rescue situations before.

“I’ve done hundreds of rescues over the years,” said local surfer Jabin Lamble.

Another surfer, Janice Lecias, said she was looking to upskill.

“I’ve been in a few situations where some people need some rescuing and I didn’t really have the training.”

In Australia, 6 out of 10 open ocean rescues are carried out by surfers and it’s believed to be a similar story here.

More than 90% of New Zealand beaches are unpatrolled, meaning surfers are often the front line.

“Around those communities where they do have good surf breaks, even those communities that don’t have such good surf breaks, people do get into trouble and surfers are around,” says Lea.

Provisional figures show 93 people drowned in NZ waters last year, the worst since 2008.

“If people have more knowledge and more ability to be able to come out, rescue someone if there’s a need, perform basic CPR until the lifeguards or ambulance turn up, then that’s a valuable tool in the kit,” says Lamble.

These sessions are also a chance to build relationships between local surfers and surf life savers.

“That might not necessarily mean being a lifeguard,” says Lea. “But that might mean how they can support this community with safety aspects.”