Person in custody after woman dies in 'incident' at Dunedin home

One person is in custody after a woman died following an incident in Dunedin early this morning.
Police say they were called to the scene at a home on Helensburgh Rd, in Wakari, shortly before 3am.
The woman was found dead at the scene.
"At this stage, police are not in a position to provide further details about the woman’s identity, however, will look to do so in due course," police said.
One person is in custody following the incident.
A homicide investigation has since been launched, and inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.