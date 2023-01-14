Person in custody after woman dies in 'incident' at Dunedin home

7:08am
|
1News
A file image of a police officer.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

One person is in custody after a woman died following an incident in Dunedin early this morning.

Police say they were called to the scene at a home on Helensburgh Rd, in Wakari, shortly before 3am.

The woman was found dead at the scene.

"At this stage, police are not in a position to provide further details about the woman’s identity, however, will look to do so in due course," police said.

One person is in custody following the incident.

A homicide investigation has since been launched, and inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeDunedin and Otago

