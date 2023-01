Man charged with murder after woman dies at Dunedin home

An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman at a Dunedin home early this morning.

Police say they were called to a home on Helensburgh Rd, in Wakari, shortly before 3am.

The woman was found dead at the scene.

Inquiries into the circumstances of her death are ongoing.