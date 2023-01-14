Kanye West marries Australian employee in secretive ceremony

4:22pm
|
Bang Showbiz
Kanye West

Kanye West (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Kanye West has married again in a secretive ceremony.

The rapper - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Australian Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, TMZ reports.

It is not believed the union is legally binding as the couple haven't filed a marriage certificate.

West was first pictured with Censori - who has worked as an architectural designer at his company Yeezy for several years - at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills earlier this week, and he was wearing a wedding ring.

Bianca Censori.

Bianca Censori. (Source: Linkedin)

Sources told the outlet that the jewellery signifies the 45-year-old star's commitment to Censori, and West appeared to be referencing the relationship in a recent song titled Censori Overload.

"And the bible said I can't have anymore sex till marriage," West says in the song.

Meanwhile, Kardashian recently admitted she is worried that people will be "scared" to date her because West - the father of her children North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, four, and three-year-old Psalm - isn't the "easiest" person to deal with.

She said: "There’s a part of me that is like, 'Oh my God, is everyone gonna be scared because I don't have the easiest ex?'

Kardashian also cried on the podcast over the struggles of co-parenting with the rapper, but said she knows she will find her “forever” partner one day.

She said: "It's really f****** hard. I don’t know if I'll get married again, but I'll have my forever partner. I know that. He's coming, absolutely.

"I'm at peace and I’m gonna have fun until that happens."

Last year, she enjoyed a brief romance with Pete Davidson but the comic was subjected to numerous threats and online abuse from West.

The Kardashians star previously said: "Divorce is difficult enough on our children, and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all."

EntertainmentNorth AmericaMusic

SHARE

Latest

Popular

21 mins ago

BREAKING

Man charged with murder after woman dies at Dunedin home

Man charged with murder after woman dies at Dunedin home

33 mins ago

Top Brazil court greenlights Bolsonaro probe after January 8 riot

Top Brazil court greenlights Bolsonaro probe after January 8 riot

57 mins ago

Road closed after serious crash near Matakana

Road closed after serious crash near Matakana

4:43pm

Gasquet stages remarkable comeback to win ASB Classic

Gasquet stages remarkable comeback to win ASB Classic

4:22pm

Kanye West marries Australian employee in secretive ceremony

Kanye West marries Australian employee in secretive ceremony

4:00pm

Trump insulted woman who alleges rape, testimony released

Trump insulted woman who alleges rape, testimony released
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Lisa Marie Presley's final Instagram posts on how 'death is part of life'

Actor Ezra Miller gets fine, probation after home break-in

Kevin Spacey denies 7 more sex offence charges in UK

Lisa Marie Presley will be buried at Graceland next to son