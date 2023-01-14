Kanye West marries Australian employee in secretive ceremony

Kanye West (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Kanye West has married again in a secretive ceremony.

The rapper - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Australian Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, TMZ reports.

It is not believed the union is legally binding as the couple haven't filed a marriage certificate.

West was first pictured with Censori - who has worked as an architectural designer at his company Yeezy for several years - at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills earlier this week, and he was wearing a wedding ring.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bianca Censori. (Source: Linkedin)

Sources told the outlet that the jewellery signifies the 45-year-old star's commitment to Censori, and West appeared to be referencing the relationship in a recent song titled Censori Overload.

"And the bible said I can't have anymore sex till marriage," West says in the song.

Meanwhile, Kardashian recently admitted she is worried that people will be "scared" to date her because West - the father of her children North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, four, and three-year-old Psalm - isn't the "easiest" person to deal with.

She said: "There’s a part of me that is like, 'Oh my God, is everyone gonna be scared because I don't have the easiest ex?'

Kardashian also cried on the podcast over the struggles of co-parenting with the rapper, but said she knows she will find her “forever” partner one day.

She said: "It's really f****** hard. I don’t know if I'll get married again, but I'll have my forever partner. I know that. He's coming, absolutely.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm at peace and I’m gonna have fun until that happens."

Last year, she enjoyed a brief romance with Pete Davidson but the comic was subjected to numerous threats and online abuse from West.

The Kardashians star previously said: "Divorce is difficult enough on our children, and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all."