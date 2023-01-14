Gasquet stages remarkable comeback to win ASB Classic

Richard Gasquet. (Source: Photosport)

Frenchman Richard Gasquet has staged a remarkable comeback to win the men's ASB Classic tennis tournament, upsetting two-seed and hometown favourite Cameron Norrie 4-6 6-4 6-4 in the final.

Norrie appeared to have the match in the bag when he took a 3-0 lead in the third and final set, but Gasquet didn't give up and clawed his way back to eventually win 6-4 and claim the title.

It was the second time Auckland-raised Norrie had finished runner-up at the tournament, having also lost the final in 2019.