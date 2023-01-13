Nursery items among $100k worth of goods stolen from Christchurch home

Nursery items recovered by police. (Source: Supplied)

Two people have been charged with burglary after $100,000 worth of stolen property, including items required for a newborn baby, were allegedly stolen from a Christchurch home.

Police said the suspected thieves were arrested after two search warrants at addresses in Shirley and Northcote following a burglary in Richmond last weekend.

The alleged burglars cleaned out a nursery full of items needed for looking after a newborn, as well as sentimental jewellery, irreplaceable photographs, laptops, electronics, passports, and other personal documents.

The majority of the recovered items were found at the two properties searched by police.

A 24-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man, have been jointly charged with burglary and will appear at the Christchurch District Court today.

Police said they were "thrilled" to be able to return the stolen property to the victims - reminding Kiwis to take precautions, which will help avoid future break-ins.

"In addition to the usual precautions of locking all doors and windows, keeping valuables out of sight and recording serial numbers, as these victims did, it’s good to note that trusted neighbours can help too," Detective Senior Sergeant Tania Jellyman said.

"Keep an eye out for each other and let them know when you are away. Helping each other by simply clearing each other's mailboxes can be a way to deter burglars."