Jimmy Carr sets sights on second North Island city

10:29am
|
1News
Carr is in New Zealand for his Terribly Funny tour.

Carr is in New Zealand for his Terribly Funny tour. (Source: Jimmy Carr / Twitter)

British comedian Jimmy Carr has continued his running commentary on North Island cities, with Whanganui the latest in his sights.

"I'm in Whanganui for two shows, which I think means the entire town's population is coming to see me…twice," he tweeted early today.

It comes after his hot takes on New Plymouth have drawn attention over the past few days.

"I'm in New Zealand. First gig of the tour is in New Plymouth, which is frankly no improvement on the original," Carr tweeted late Tuesday.

"I saw the sight (singular), it's a ball on a stick," he added late Wednesday, alongside a picture of the Wind Wand.

Read More

"Still, a couple of great restaurants, friendly people and great crowds, so no complaints."

Carr tweeted a picture of a knitted version of himself in New Plymouth on Wednesday night.

Carr tweeted a picture of a knitted version of himself in New Plymouth on Wednesday night. (Source: Jimmy Carr / Twitter)

Carr is in New Zealand for his Terribly Funny tour.

New ZealandManawatu-Wanganui

SHARE

Latest

Popular

12 mins ago

Lisa Marie Presley reportedly suffers cardiac arrest

Lisa Marie Presley reportedly suffers cardiac arrest

32 mins ago

Auckland bowler Ben Lister set for Black Caps debut

Auckland bowler Ben Lister set for Black Caps debut

43 mins ago

Remains of woman possibly dead since 2009 found in Brisbane wall

1:47

Remains of woman possibly dead since 2009 found in Brisbane wall

52 mins ago

NZ city applauded on New York Times' travel rankings for 2023

1:10

NZ city applauded on New York Times' travel rankings for 2023

11:22am

Nasty tackle sees Chelsea star red-carded on debut

0:18

Nasty tackle sees Chelsea star red-carded on debut

11:05am

Air NZ pokes fun at Harry and Meghan over book error

4:35

Air NZ pokes fun at Harry and Meghan over book error
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Woman assaulted by man in Taumarunui: 'Traumatic ordeal'

New Manawatū-Hawke's Bay highway build reaches halfway stage

Infant dies in 'tragic accident' near Whanganui

Kiwi pair goes 'through hell' to break world shearing record