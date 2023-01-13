Jimmy Carr sets sights on second North Island city

Carr is in New Zealand for his Terribly Funny tour. (Source: Jimmy Carr / Twitter)

British comedian Jimmy Carr has continued his running commentary on North Island cities, with Whanganui the latest in his sights.

"I'm in Whanganui for two shows, which I think means the entire town's population is coming to see me…twice," he tweeted early today.

It comes after his hot takes on New Plymouth have drawn attention over the past few days.

"I'm in New Zealand. First gig of the tour is in New Plymouth, which is frankly no improvement on the original," Carr tweeted late Tuesday.

"I saw the sight (singular), it's a ball on a stick," he added late Wednesday, alongside a picture of the Wind Wand.

"Still, a couple of great restaurants, friendly people and great crowds, so no complaints."

Carr tweeted a picture of a knitted version of himself in New Plymouth on Wednesday night. (Source: Jimmy Carr / Twitter)

