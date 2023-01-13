Auckland bowler Ben Lister set for Black Caps debut

Ben Lister celebrates a wicket. (Source: Photosport)

The Black Caps have added just one new face to their T20 squad to tour India later this month with Auckland left-arm swing bowler Ben Lister set for a potential international.

Lister was the only new name announced this morning with Mitchell Santner set to the lead an experienced T20 squad which features nine players from last year’s World Cup as well as some other newer names to the international scene.

Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen said Lister had impressed them with his range of skills across the formats, leading him to be named Auckland Cricket’s Men’s Bowler of the Year last season.

"Ben has made an exciting impact for Auckland early in his career in red and white ball cricket. Since his debut in late 2017, he is the Aces' leading wicket taker in T20 and List A cricket," Larsen said.

"His ability to swing the ball considerably as a left-armer is particularly exciting."

"We all felt for Ben after his tour ended the way it did last year, and it's a testament to his work ethic that he's been able to return to domestic cricket so strongly this season."

Among the newer names joining Lister are Canterbury all-rounder Henry Shipley, fresh off his Black Caps debut in the side’s ODI series against Pakistan, and Otago all-rounder Michael Rippon who gets his first call-up since his debut against Scotland last year.

The call ups come with captains Kane Williamson and Tim Southee not touring and Kyle Jamieson (back), Matt Henry (abdominal), Adam Milne (side) and Ben Sears (back) also unavailable for selection as they continue to recover from or manage injuries.

With leadership needed for the tour, Larsen said Santner had impressed in previous opportunities as captain of the T20 side.

"Mitch is a leader in our white ball teams and has captained the T20 side in India before. His experience in Indian conditions will be invaluable leading this group."

The T20 series against India starts in Ranchi on Friday January 27.

Black Caps T20 Squad to tour India [*potential debut]

Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister*, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner