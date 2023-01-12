Trade Me takes down Auckland lifestyle block boat rental

The grounded boat would've cost potential tenants $350 per week. (Source: Trade Me)

The listing for a grounded boat parked on a lifestyle block in Auckland, being advertised as a rental property for $350 per week, has been taken down by Trade Me.

Located in North Auckland's Greenhithe, the boat promised potential tenants a TV, microwave, oven, separate toilet, pool and even a "performance stage."

When the listing was up, it said that it was "living on the boat, on the land" around the back of the landlord's lifestyle block.

The listing was lambasted online, with many pointing out that it broke the Healthy Homes Act, which ensures renters aren't stuck in sub-par properties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many also pointed out how ridiculous it was for a landlord to ask for $350 a week - which would only get you a boat parked up on land.

James Ryan, Trade Me's Policy and Compliance Manager, told 1News that the "listing was removed by our Trust & Safety team this morning."

He said that all Trade Me members must comply with New Zealand rental laws, which include the Residential Tenancies Act, Housing Improvement Regulations and Healthy Homes Guarantee Act.

"Properties that breach these acts are illegal and therefore are not allowed to be listed onsite," he said.

"We err on the side of caution, and if we have any concerns about any listing onsite we will take action, which might include making contact with the landlord and/or removing the listing from our site."

Ryan said that when it comes to moderating sub-par listings, the site has a dedicated Trust and Safety team which ensures all listings are in accordance with the law - however, due to the sheer amount of listings, some slip through the cracks.

He also suggested potential tenants thoroughly investigate properties and report them if the law is being broken.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We recommend prospective tenants ask lots of questions, check out the member's feedback, and go and check the property out for themselves.

"Members can also alert us to anything they believe to be non-compliant by clicking on the Community Watch button at the bottom of every listing," Ryan said.