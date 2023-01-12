Sugary drinks linked to hair loss in younger men - study

Balding. (Source: istock.com)

Drinking sugary drinks is linked to hair loss in younger men, according to a new study out of Tsinghua University in Beijing.

The study was carried out in China, with 1951 male participants aged between 18 and 45 from January to April 2022.

The research found consuming high sugar-sweetened beverages is associated with a higher risk of male pattern hair loss.

Scientists established balding was 30% more likely in men who regularly drank energy drinks and sweetened coffee and tea.

The study said it recommends more support to decrease sugary drink consumption among young people to minimise negative health impacts.

It concluded that those consuming more than one sweetened drink per day were 42% more likely to experience hair loss, compared to the men who didn't consume high-caffeine and sugar drinks.

Those who said they had hair loss also admitted they consumed an average of 12 sweetened drinks every week.

However, Clive Hair Clinics manager Carla Hunt says she thinks it is "a bit misleading" to link only sugary drinks directly to male pattern balding because there are several factors.

"It is well known that poor diet negatively effects your hair, however, there are many other factors that should also be taken into account – genetics, stress, medications, sleep patterns etc.

"We have certainly seen our male clients presenting at our clinic younger than ever before, which aligns with the research. We have been in business for over 60 years now and 20 years ago, the average age of our males would be in their mid 30s – now it is mid 20s."

She said overall, diet plays a significant role in hair loss and growth.

"A healthy diet with plenty of protein, essential fatty acids, the right vitamins is essential for good hair growth."