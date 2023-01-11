Sir Patrick Hogan remembered as family man and racing giant

The horse racing world said farewell to one of its great this afternoon with Sir Patrick Hogan sent off in style in Waikato.

Following his death last Friday aged 83, Hogan’s body arrived at Cambridge Stud today for his funeral – a drive the horse breeding pioneer would’ve made countless times.

Hogan's devotion to family and horses was celebrated today in front of hundreds in Hamilton with stories of his work ethic and forward thinking, which lead to him being known as the king of the thoroughbred industry, all common themes.

New Zealand Bloodstock chairman Joe Walls was one of those to speak, recounting a giant among men.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If the race track was Patrick's amphitheatre, then the sales ring was his stage,” Walls said.

Such a stage was built by Hogan's dedication to detail and different way of doing things which in turn produced a magnitude of success and placed New Zealand firmly on the map, former Cambridge Stud manager Marcus Corban said.

“What he's done is probably bigger than what the All Blacks have done for rugby in New Zealand,” Corban said.

“He's given us international status… and he's really made the world aware of what we can do in this country.”

While Hogan's accolades in the horsing industry are etched firmly in the history books, it was a family man, alongside his wife Lady Justine, and a loyal friend that was acknowledged today.

His grandson Liam painted a magnificent picture with one of his anecdotes.

“Met with a pile of concrete bricks and a wheelbarrow, he advised me he needed them moved from one side of the farm to another,” Liam recalled.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For three straight days I moved and stacked every brick as he requested. Feeling pretty pleased with myself, I went to the office and asked. ‘what next?’

“He said, ‘given you've done such a good job you can now move them back to where you've got them from’.”

Despite leaving the stud for the last time today, Sir Patrick Hogan's legacy will live on far beyond it’s well-used gate.