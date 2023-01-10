Woman assaulted by man in Taumarunui: 'Traumatic ordeal'

Police are appealing for help from the public after a woman was assaulted by a man in Taumarunui last week.

The incident took place about 5.30pm last Tuesday on The Esplanade in Matapuna, police said.

"This was a traumatic ordeal for the victim and she is receiving support from family and friends," Detective Kieryn Walton said.

"As part of police inquiries, we are seeking assistance from the community and anyone who was in the area at the time."

The offender is described as being of average build and roughly 6-foot or 182cm tall, clean shaven, with a tattoo near his jaw.

He was wearing a red hoodie and dark red shorts, and was carrying a skateboard, Walton said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

