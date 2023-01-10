Tevaga shaving head, raising funds for mate's cancer battle

Roman Tuhimata and Jazz Tevaga during the 2015 Holden Cup season. (Source: Jazz Tevaga)

Jazz Tevaga is expecting an "expensive season" with the Warriors this year after making an incredible pledge to one of his "best mates" who has recently been diagnosed with cancer.

Tevaga announced on Monday he will be throwing his support behind Roman Tuhimata this season after the former Junior Warriors player and teammate learned of his stage 4 cancer diagnosis late last year.

"To show my support to my brother I will be shaving my head for the length of his Chemotherapy treatment [8 months]," Tevaga said on social media alongside a picture of the two from their Holden Cup days.

"I will donate $10 for every tackle I make, $1 for every metre plus $500 for every try I score... either way it’s still gonna be an expensive season."

Tevaga also shared a link to Tuhimata's GoFundMe page that has been set up for the 27-year-old where more details were shared about his battle.

Jazz Tevaga looks on after the Warriors' loss to the Knights. (Source: Photosport)

"In Late November 2022 he was diagnosed with a very rare & aggressive cancer - DSRCT Sarcoma, which is located in the abdomen," Tuhimata's mother-in-law said on the page.

"Once the seriousness of the situation was realised, a PET scan showed the tumour that began in his abdomen, had now spread to his liver & spleen resulting in a stage 4 cancer diagnosis.

"Now facing the fight for his future, Roman has his second round of chemo under way with many more cycles lined up. With his typical calm humble nature, he maintains a strong positive attitude, that is inspiring."

Tevaga said that inspiration has reached the Warriors with "the brothers" preparing to run a half marathon this April as well as a full marathon in October to also raise funds for Tuhimata's treatment.

"It is a tough time for him and his family," Tevaga said.

"Any help is much appreciated."

Some of Tevaga's old teammates sent messages of support for both him and Tuhimata with All Black and former Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Kiwis star Ronaldo Mulitalo among those commenting.