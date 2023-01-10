Phoenix duo cop one-match bans for red cards in dramatic win

Nicholas Pennington clashes with Max Burgess. (Source: Getty)

The Wellington Phoenix have lost midfielders Bozhidar Kraev and Nicholas Pennington for their next match after the duo were handed one-match bans for their red card's in Saturday's chaotic win over Sydney FC.

Wellington snatched a 1-0 over Sydney on Saturday despite being reduced to nine men in the second half with both Kraev and Pennington dismissed in the second half.

Kraev, the Phoenix's leading goal scorer this season, was sent off in the 71st minute for a second bookable offence while Pennington joined him 15 minutes later with a straight red card for an altercation with Max Burgess, which also saw the Sydney midfielder given a yellow.

Pennington was later found to have committed "serious unsporting conduct" by the A-League’s independent match review panel who deemed he should serve the minimum one-match ban.

The suspensions mean the pair will miss this Saturday's match against the Brisbane Roar.

The Wellington Phoenix confirmed in a statement they will not appeal either suspension.