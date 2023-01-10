Phoenix duo cop one-match bans for red cards in dramatic win

9:30am
|
1News
Nicholas Pennington clashes with Max Burgess.

Nicholas Pennington clashes with Max Burgess. (Source: Getty)

The Wellington Phoenix have lost midfielders Bozhidar Kraev and Nicholas Pennington for their next match after the duo were handed one-match bans for their red card's in Saturday's chaotic win over Sydney FC.

Wellington snatched a 1-0 over Sydney on Saturday despite being reduced to nine men in the second half with both Kraev and Pennington dismissed in the second half.

Kraev, the Phoenix's leading goal scorer this season, was sent off in the 71st minute for a second bookable offence while Pennington joined him 15 minutes later with a straight red card for an altercation with Max Burgess, which also saw the Sydney midfielder given a yellow.

Pennington was later found to have committed "serious unsporting conduct" by the A-League’s independent match review panel who deemed he should serve the minimum one-match ban.

The suspensions mean the pair will miss this Saturday's match against the Brisbane Roar.

Read More

The Wellington Phoenix confirmed in a statement they will not appeal either suspension.

FootballPhoenix

SHARE

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

Harry spills the tea and it’s all over the place

2:58

Harry spills the tea and it’s all over the place

16 mins ago

Cyclone Hale live: Flooding impacts roads around North Island

0:43

Cyclone Hale live: Flooding impacts roads around North Island

27 mins ago

The scent of summer: why asparagus makes your urine smell

The scent of summer: why asparagus makes your urine smell

33 mins ago

Covid-19: 'Novel features' of Kraken cause for concern - expert

Covid-19: 'Novel features' of Kraken cause for concern - expert

47 mins ago

Farrell cited for another 'red card worthy' dangerous tackle

0:37

Farrell cited for another 'red card worthy' dangerous tackle

11:24am

Ex-McDonald's CEO charged with misleading investors over firing

Ex-McDonald's CEO charged with misleading investors over firing
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

World Cup break could be turning point for Phoenix - Talay

Phoenix slam controversial call to sell hosting rights of final

Phoenix defend coach after winless start to season

'Shenix' hoping for record crowd at first game on home soil