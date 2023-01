Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on SH1 in Canterbury

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car on State Highway 1 in Woodend, Canterbury this afternoon.

St John were made aware of the crash at 1.38pm this afternoon and sent to ambulances to the scene.

Police confirmed the death of the pedestrian at 4.45pm.

Diversions remain in place, and police are asking motorists to avoid the area.