Man shot at after being tailgated in Otago

A man says he was shot at after pulling over due to a tailgating vehicle in south Otago.

Police say the shooting happened on Friday between between Kaitangata and Milton.

"About 11.15pm, a man driving a Ford Falcon on Lakeside Road noticed another vehicle, reported to be a utility vehicle, with high beams on travelling closely behind him," police said in a statement today.

"The man has pulled over and exited his car, at which point it is alleged a firearm was discharged towards him and his vehicle."

The man who was reportedly shot at was not injured, but his vehicle was struck by a bullet.

"The man is understandably shaken, and police are now investigating the circumstances of the incident."

Police are urging anyone with information on the incident to contact them on 105.