180mm of rain possible as Cyclone Hale prompts warnings

45 mins ago
|
1News
Cyclone Hale forecast.

Cyclone Hale forecast. (Source: MetService)

MetService has issued updated weather warnings as Cyclone Hale approaches the east coast of the North Island.

The remnants of the cyclone are expected to start impacting regions later tonight.

Already sodden popular holiday hotspots in the Coromandel will again be hard hit by stormy weather.

From 8pm tonight the peninsula can expect 100 to 150mm of rain, with the worst hitting on Tuesday afternoon and evening. Strong winds will accompany the rain.

The Thames District Council this morning issued an update on its Facebook page stating: "Everyone on the Coromandel, especially on the eastern side, needs to stay up to date and be somewhere safe by Monday night, ready to ride this out for at least 24hrs."

Read More

Civil Defence Controller Garry Towler also gave a warning.

“It will hit hard and likely cause coastal damage as well as the usual slips, surface flooding and power outages," Towler said.

"The main areas of concern are erosion and inundation at Brophy’s and Buffalo beaches in Whitianga, erosion and structural damage across beaches all the way down to Whangamatā."

Further south, Hawke's Bay could receive even heavier downpours, with 130 to 180mm of rain forecast for the region from 8pm today until 11pm tomorrow evening.

Auckland and eastern Northland are also under a heavy rain watch over the next two days, with strong winds also set to impact the regions.

"Easterly winds may approach severe gale at times," MetService said.

More updates will be delivered as the cyclone's path firms.

New ZealandWeather News

SHARE

Latest

Popular

34 mins ago

Kiwi volunteer Andrew Bagshaw missing in Ukraine

Kiwi volunteer Andrew Bagshaw missing in Ukraine

45 mins ago

BREAKING

180mm of rain possible as Cyclone Hale prompts warnings

180mm of rain possible as Cyclone Hale prompts warnings

10:28am

Aaron Cruden red carded for ugly clean-out on Faf de Klerk

0:19

Aaron Cruden red carded for ugly clean-out on Faf de Klerk

10:20am

Pro-Bolsonaro protesters storm Brazil's Congress, high court

0:35

Pro-Bolsonaro protesters storm Brazil's Congress, high court

10:04am

Riley McCullum following in dad Brendon's footsteps

2:10

Riley McCullum following in dad Brendon's footsteps

9:57am

US teacher shot by six-year-old boy 'devoted' to students

US teacher shot by six-year-old boy 'devoted' to students
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Cyclone Hale to hit NZ tomorrow night, severity upgraded

Gisborne locals warned against swimming, fishing after heavy rain

Ship sailings disrupted, heavy rain watch for eastern North Island