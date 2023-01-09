180mm of rain possible as Cyclone Hale prompts warnings

Cyclone Hale forecast. (Source: MetService)

MetService has issued updated weather warnings as Cyclone Hale approaches the east coast of the North Island.

The remnants of the cyclone are expected to start impacting regions later tonight.

Already sodden popular holiday hotspots in the Coromandel will again be hard hit by stormy weather.

From 8pm tonight the peninsula can expect 100 to 150mm of rain, with the worst hitting on Tuesday afternoon and evening. Strong winds will accompany the rain.

The Thames District Council this morning issued an update on its Facebook page stating: "Everyone on the Coromandel, especially on the eastern side, needs to stay up to date and be somewhere safe by Monday night, ready to ride this out for at least 24hrs."

Civil Defence Controller Garry Towler also gave a warning.

“It will hit hard and likely cause coastal damage as well as the usual slips, surface flooding and power outages," Towler said.

"The main areas of concern are erosion and inundation at Brophy’s and Buffalo beaches in Whitianga, erosion and structural damage across beaches all the way down to Whangamatā."

Here are the latest Severe Weather Warnings & Watches based on the forecast track of Cyclone Hale. More areas will likely be added in future issues as the system moves closer & its track & intensity becomes more certain https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 ^PL pic.twitter.com/e1iDYPTFX8 — MetService (@MetService) January 8, 2023

Further south, Hawke's Bay could receive even heavier downpours, with 130 to 180mm of rain forecast for the region from 8pm today until 11pm tomorrow evening.

Auckland and eastern Northland are also under a heavy rain watch over the next two days, with strong winds also set to impact the regions.

"Easterly winds may approach severe gale at times," MetService said.

More updates will be delivered as the cyclone's path firms.