Riley McCullum following in dad Brendon's footsteps

By Jordan Oppert , 1News Reporter|
5:45pm
|
1News
Riley McCullum hands dad Brendon McCullum the coin for the toss before a Test between New Zealand and Australia at Hagley Oval seven years ago.

Riley McCullum hands dad Brendon McCullum the coin for the toss before a Test between New Zealand and Australia at Hagley Oval seven years ago. (Source: Photosport)

New Zealand's top age group cricketers have arrived in Christchurch for the men's under-19 nationals.

The six major associations will compete in the week-long tournament that has featured some of the biggest names in the sport.

"Pretty much 95% of our Black Caps came through this tournament," said Paul Wiseman, NZC's High performance coach.

A few of those names present this year, in the form of the next generation: their sons.

Among them, Riley McCullum - son of former Black Caps captain and current England Test Coach, Brendon.

"I was always tied between rugby and cricket and dad always told me I was a better rugby player, but I definitely enjoyed cricket more," Riley said.

The Northern Districts batter has dreamed of making a career out of the sport, ever since he "first understood and watched dad play".

"To this day when he's like 'i don't want to go to work' or 'I don't want to go away', I tell him that's exactly what I want to do for the rest of my life," said Riley.

Craig Cumming has two sons currently playing in the tournament: Jacob, who plays first class cricket, as well as his younger brother Zac.

The pair are relishing the chance to play alongside each other for Otago.

Although Zac, the youngest by 18 months, said there is a slight downside in coming from a well-known cricketing family.

"Every tournament, every team I've played was letting me know about my last name... who my dad is, who my brother is," Zac said.

Shayne O'Connor's son, Thomas, is the Otago captain and Lincoln Doull's son, Logan, is the wicket-keeper for Central Districts.

There would have been six sons of former Black Caps had Craig McMillan's son, Mitch, not got injured.

"It's good to see, and greater to see them form their own identity and pathway," said Wiseman.

This tournament is an important step in that with NZC using it to scout and develop top talent - particularly with the Under-19 World Cup qualifiers in June.

CricketBlack Caps

SHARE

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

Waikato police arrest 29-year-old, 3 teens over spate of robberies

Waikato police arrest 29-year-old, 3 teens over spate of robberies

17 mins ago

Woman alleges man urinated on her during flight from New York

Woman alleges man urinated on her during flight from New York

7:09pm

Cyclone Hale to hit NZ tomorrow night, severity upgraded

4:15

Cyclone Hale to hit NZ tomorrow night, severity upgraded

7:05pm

Gisborne locals warned against swimming, fishing after heavy rain

0:18

Gisborne locals warned against swimming, fishing after heavy rain

6:58pm

Historic Canterbury church kept alive by tiny congregation

3:51

Historic Canterbury church kept alive by tiny congregation

6:48pm

Camp kicks off for cancer-fighting kids

2:02

Camp kicks off for cancer-fighting kids
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Black Caps miss chance at series victory in thrilling draw

Black Caps on top heading into final day in Karachi

Brendon McCullum enjoying trip home after whirlwind year

Black Caps spinners hit back after Shakeel's first test century