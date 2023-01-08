Riley McCullum following in dad Brendon's footsteps

Riley McCullum hands dad Brendon McCullum the coin for the toss before a Test between New Zealand and Australia at Hagley Oval seven years ago. (Source: Photosport)

New Zealand's top age group cricketers have arrived in Christchurch for the men's under-19 nationals.

The six major associations will compete in the week-long tournament that has featured some of the biggest names in the sport.

"Pretty much 95% of our Black Caps came through this tournament," said Paul Wiseman, NZC's High performance coach.

A few of those names present this year, in the form of the next generation: their sons.

Among them, Riley McCullum - son of former Black Caps captain and current England Test Coach, Brendon.

"I was always tied between rugby and cricket and dad always told me I was a better rugby player, but I definitely enjoyed cricket more," Riley said.

The Northern Districts batter has dreamed of making a career out of the sport, ever since he "first understood and watched dad play".

"To this day when he's like 'i don't want to go to work' or 'I don't want to go away', I tell him that's exactly what I want to do for the rest of my life," said Riley.

Craig Cumming has two sons currently playing in the tournament: Jacob, who plays first class cricket, as well as his younger brother Zac.

The pair are relishing the chance to play alongside each other for Otago.

Although Zac, the youngest by 18 months, said there is a slight downside in coming from a well-known cricketing family.

"Every tournament, every team I've played was letting me know about my last name... who my dad is, who my brother is," Zac said.

Shayne O'Connor's son, Thomas, is the Otago captain and Lincoln Doull's son, Logan, is the wicket-keeper for Central Districts.

There would have been six sons of former Black Caps had Craig McMillan's son, Mitch, not got injured.

"It's good to see, and greater to see them form their own identity and pathway," said Wiseman.

This tournament is an important step in that with NZC using it to scout and develop top talent - particularly with the Under-19 World Cup qualifiers in June.