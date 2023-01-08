Police seek pair after 'unprovoked attack' in Hamilton

Police say they would like to speak to the two men in this CCTV footage. (Source: Police)

Police are seeking to speak to two men after an alleged assault near a West Hamilton park yesterday.

In a statement, Sergeant Matthew Lee said an "unprovoked attack" occurred on Dominion Road, Nawton, at about 8am on Saturday.

"The victim was leaving Dominion Park when two men approached him," he said.

"One of the pair was [allegedly] acting aggressively, so the victim began running to avoid a confrontation but was followed.

"This was an unprovoked attack on the victim, who did not know the [alleged] offender.

"The victim suffered numerous cuts and bruises to his arms, legs and torso from being knocked over, and he has a lump on the back of his head where he was hit."

Lee described the person involved as "very upset" and with "a limited support network."

"The victim is a foreign national, very upset, and has a limited support network in New Zealand,” the police sergeant said.

"It appears he's been chased down the footpath on Dominion Road and has been punched hard in the back of the head.

"The two men left the area on foot and were last seen walking down Grange Avenue."

In their statement, police described two men of interest as "being of Māori or Pacific Island descent and about 21 years old."

"They are of a large build, with curly black hair," police said.

"One of the men was wearing shorts, but with no shirt or shoes. The second man was shorter, and wearing shorts, shoes and a shirt."

"Police believe the men in this CCTV image may be able to help with enquiries."

People, who have information that may locate the two men, have been asked to contact police on 105 with file number 230107/4450.