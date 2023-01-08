Gisborne locals warned against swimming, fishing after heavy rain

Gisborne District Council is advising residents to avoid swimming and fishing in rivers and beaches after the region was hit by torrential rainfall yesterday.

"That was some intense rain last night with around 40mm in the city," the council said in a Facebook post.

Reports on social media identified at least seven shops in Gisborne that were flooded with water.

Thunderstorms were on the cards for much of the North Island yesterday - hampering holiday plans and creating slips on roads.

The city's wastewater system was inundated by rainwater draining from people's properties - causing an emergency sewer valve to be opened into the Tauranganui River at 10pm Saturday.

In an update this morning, the council said the valve was closed again at 9.35am and the discharge has stopped.

The notice against swimming, fishing and gathering shellfish is due to the health risk associated with a sewer discharge - although it is "highly diluted by rainwater".

More rain is expected in the region tomorrow, with MetService issuing a heavy rain watch for the Gisborne area from 8pm Monday until 8pm Tuesday.

Similar watches are in place today for Coromandel, Hawke's Bay and Wairarapa.

The Gisborne District Council said it only opens outflow valves when absolutely necessary and have placed temporary signs at recreational sites.