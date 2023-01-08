Camp kicks off for cancer-fighting kids

Cancer is one of the cruellest diseases, and especially hard for children diagnosed.

But today, a group of youngsters who’ve shared the battle headed off on a five-day camp, where they can put it all behind them.

“Kids in that hospital environment have to experience things well above what kids are supposed to experience,” said Finbar Marshell, who’s running the summer camp at Camp Quality.

They’re expecting 55 kids – and even more volunteers. That included at least one ‘companion’ for each camper, as well as team of volunteer nurses to deal with any unforeseen medical emergency.

ADVERTISEMENT

The five-day camp, based at Wesley College south of Auckland, kicked off today with a family-fun day, featuring rock climbing, American football, photo booths, as well as demonstrations from emergency services, including the police dog squad and fire service.

The police eagle helicopter also landed among an eager crowd.

One excited camper was eight-year-old Mason.

“I'm looking forward to having fun and doing lots of activities.,” he told 1NEWS. This was his first summer camp.

His dad Ivan Million explained that Mason was diagnosed with Leukemia when he was two years old.

“[He] underwent just under three and a half years of treatment finishing just after he started school.”

He was doing great now, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maddi is another camper – she attends every year.

“It's a fun place, you do plenty of fun things,” she said.

Many of the camp volunteers had also attended the camp as a child, including Madi’s companion Kelcey Roberts.

“I actually had cancer too when I was nine and I finished treatment in 2012,” she said.

Finbar Marshall said the goal of Camp Quality was simple.

“[If] they leave here more inspired and confident and have a week feeling like they can be just kids.”