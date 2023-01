Missing Non-verbal six-year-old boy found in Taupō

Maitrey. (Source: Supplied)

A six-year-old boy named Maitrey has been found after going missing in Taupō this afternoon, police say.

He was described as non-verbal by police who said they and the boy's family had been worried for his wellbeing.

He was last seen around 1.30pm this afternoon on Ruapehu St - a police a spokesperson said, and was found again around 5pm.