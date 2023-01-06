Watch: Dad snares brilliant one-handed catch while holding child

A spectator at yesterday's Super Smash clash between the Auckland Aces and Central Stags in New Plymouth showed remarkable skills to catch a Ross Taylor six with one hand, all while holding his child.

Taylor hoisted a shot over the boundary at Pukekura Park, with the ball claimed cool as you like by the man.

While he basked in the cheers of the crowd, his son failed to see what all the fuss was about.

Taylor's 50 off 40 balls helped Central cruise to a four-wicket win over Auckland, with one fan in particular having quite the story to tell about his day at the cricket.