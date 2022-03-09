West Indies star takes catch of the World Cup contender

Source: 1News

The West Indies' hero against the White Ferns has produced another remarkable highlight, this time claiming a contender for catch of the Women's Cricket World Cup against England.

Deandra Dottin took two wickets in the final over against the White Ferns to help her side to a stunning victory, and the West Indies star added another highlight to her reel with a stunning one-handed catch while fielding at backward point against England in Dunedin.

Dottin's sensational effort came in the ninth over, to remove England opener Lauren Winfield-Hill off the bowling of Shamilia Connell.

It proved vital as the West Indies went on to shock the tournament favourites, claiming a thrilling seven-run victory.

The West Indies' hot start to the tournament see them jump into second spot on the table behind Australia, who are ahead on net run rate.

England have lost both of their opening games, heaping pressure on them to make the semi-finals.

